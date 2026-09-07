Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives consular credentials from Consul-General of Republic of Mauritius

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Office in Dubai, received the consular credentials of Nadrajen Chedumbarum, Consul-General of the Republic of Mauritius in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During the meeting, held at MoFA’s Dubai Office, Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in performing his new duties.

He also commended the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Mauritius across areas of mutual interest.