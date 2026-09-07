Etihad Airways, Khalifa University concluded internship programme to develop specialised aviation workforce

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Khalifa University of Science and Technology have concluded an eight-week internship programme, providing 10 Emirati students with practical experience in aviation operations and supporting the development of the UAE’s specialised workforce.

Selected through a competitive, merit-based process, the students specialised in aerospace engineering, computer science and data analytics. The programme combined mentorship with project responsibilities to prepare participants for roles in AI, engineering and advanced operations.

Following an induction covering Etihad’s operations, aviation fundamentals and safety standards, the interns joined operational teams and contributed to projects in engineering, fleet health monitoring, crew planning and guest experience.

They applied data analytics and artificial intelligence to business challenges, developing tools to support planning and decision-making and exploring improvements to guest journeys.

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Nurturing national talent is at the heart of how Etihad is shaping the future of aviation in the UAE.”

She said partnerships with academic institutions such as Khalifa University help Emirati students develop the skills and experience needed for specialised aviation careers, adding that the airline looks forward to welcoming many into its workforce.

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, highlighted the value of involving students in live projects across functions critical to the airline’s performance.

He said Etihad’s growth requires professionals who understand both aviation’s technical demands and the responsibility of serving guests, with the partnership encouraging Emirati students to pursue careers in the sector.

Dr. Waleed Alameri, Associate Provost for Student Affairs and Associate Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering at Khalifa University, said, “What matters most is seeing our students discover what they are capable of when given the right opportunity, trust and guidance.”

He said practical placements extend learning beyond the classroom, allowing students to test their abilities, build confidence and prepare for professional challenges.

The programme forms part of Etihad’s UAE National Talent Strategy, which aims to expand Emirati employment across operational, technical and corporate functions. It also supports Khalifa University’s mission to prepare graduates for careers through structured pathways from higher education into aviation.