GDRFA Dubai launches 'Click and Travel' mobile service for airport passport procedures

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has launched Click and Travel, described as the world’s first mobile service enabling passport control officers to complete passengers’ entry and departure procedures at their location within airport terminals during peak periods and emergencies.

The service uses mobile devices integrated with GDRFA Dubai’s systems and databases, alongside biometric verification, to verify identities and complete transactions in approximately 12 to 15 seconds.

During pilot operations from May to 31st August 2026, the service completed 31,373 transactions.

By allowing officers to operate beyond fixed passport control points, Click and Travel gives airport teams greater flexibility to manage passenger flows, allocate resources and respond to increased traffic and operational pressures.

The departure service is available to all passengers, including UAE citizens, residents and visitors. For arrivals, the first phase covers UAE citizens and residents, with expansion planned in line with operational requirements.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said the initiative reflects a shift from improving procedures to redesigning the passenger experience.

“We place people at the heart of the development process and harness advanced technologies to create an easier and more efficient travel experience,” he said.

Al Marri added that completing more than 31,000 transactions demonstrates the service’s operational readiness and supports its continued development and expansion.

Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director-General for Air Ports at GDRFA Dubai, said bringing passport services directly to passengers enables faster responses to operational needs, reduces waiting points and improves passenger flow while maintaining security and efficiency.

Colonel Expert Khalid Bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director-General for Digital Services at GDRFA Dubai, said the service combines digital systems with field operations, allowing officers to securely access and verify passenger information and complete procedures on the spot.

He added that it was designed to support further development and the expansion of services delivered through mobile devices.

GDRFA Dubai is exploring additional mobile services beyond entry and departure procedures, subject to approved operational and security requirements. The initiative forms part of its efforts to develop smart ports, improve operational efficiency and make travel services more accessible and flexible.