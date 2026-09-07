du, Cyber Security Council explore enhancing digital resilience, cybersecurity

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), visited du’s Dubai Hills headquarters to explore cooperation in digital resilience and cybersecurity, supporting the UAE’s digital transformation and secure digital economy.

Al Kuwaiti met Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, and senior representatives to discuss emerging technologies, advanced infrastructure and the private sector’s role in advancing national digital priorities. Discussions highlighted cybersecurity’s importance in strengthening readiness against evolving threats.

Al Kuwaiti said, “Our visit to the du headquarters reflects the importance of bringing together national cybersecurity priorities and the capabilities of leading technology providers to strengthen the UAE’s digital resilience.”

He welcomed opportunities to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, emerging technologies and cybersecurity solutions to support an innovative and globally competitive digital future.

Al Hassawi stressed the importance of aligning private sector capabilities with national priorities and ensuring that the infrastructure supporting the UAE’s digital development remains secure and resilient.

“It is our responsibility to contribute to this foundation through advanced infrastructure, secure digital solutions and technologies that create confidence across the economy,” he said.

He added that du looks forward to identifying areas where its capabilities can support CSC priorities and the UAE’s wider digital ambitions.

The delegation received briefings on du’s cybersecurity capabilities and measures to protect infrastructure serving businesses, institutions and communities.

The company also presented its advanced infrastructure and digital solutions, highlighting its role beyond connectivity.