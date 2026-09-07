SAFEEN Drydocks expands ship repair capacity with UAE’s largest floating dock

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- SAFEEN Drydocks, the shipbuilding and repair subsidiary of Noatum Maritime, has expanded its drydocking operations with the addition of a 230-metre floating dock at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.

Designed to accommodate ocean-going commercial vessels and rig repair projects, the new dock strengthens SAFEEN Drydocks’ ship repair, maintenance and refurbishment offering, while improving turnaround flexibility for customers.

SAFEEN Drydocks, a joint venture between AD Ports Group and Premier Marine Engineering Services LLC, currently operates over 170,000m² of shipyard facilities at Khalifa Port and Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.

Located at Zayed Port, the new 230-metre floating dock is the largest in the UAE, with a lifting capacity of 21,000 tonnes, and is positioned alongside 1,000 metres of quayside.

The addition broadens the range of vessel repair and maintenance projects SAFEEN Drydocks can accommodate, while providing greater scheduling flexibility.

The expanded drydocking infrastructure will also support the maintenance of Noatum Maritime’s extensive deep-sea fleet, boosting operational efficiency and reducing downtime.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO - Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “The addition of the floating dock marks an important step in the continued expansion of SAFEEN Drydocks’ capabilities. By increasing our capacity to serve larger vessels and maintenance projects, we are strengthening our ability to support customers with faster, more flexible maintenance solutions, while also enhancing the efficiency of our own fleet operations.”

The new floating dock complements the recently acquired Balenciaga Shipyard in Spain, which includes drydocks, a 105-metre slipway, and a 22,385m² factory equipped with advanced automation technologies.

The continued expansion reinforces Noatum Maritime’s commitment to investing in high-value maritime infrastructure and expanding integrated marine services across the UAE and beyond.

It also enhances SAFEEN Drydocks’ role in supporting vessel owners and operators with comprehensive ship repair, maintenance and refurbishment solutions from Abu Dhabi.