58th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah on 30 September

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah will host the 58th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show from 30th September to 4th October 2026, bringing together jewellery houses, watch brands and designers from local, regional and international markets.

The five-day event will showcase collections of jewellery, watches and precious stones, offering visitors insights into emerging design trends and craftsmanship. It will also connect manufacturers, designers, buyers and industry professionals to exchange expertise and explore business opportunities.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “The show comes at a time when the jewellery and watch industry is witnessing rapid developments in design, technology and consumer preferences.”

He said the exhibition enables participants to explore market trends, identify opportunities for collaboration and business expansion, and access new markets.

Al Midfa added that the show’s continued ability to attract local and international exhibitors supports sector trade and helps companies strengthen their regional presence. He attributed this to Sharjah’s exhibition infrastructure, experience in hosting international events and ability to connect business communities.

The upcoming edition will feature a broad range of designs reflecting evolving styles, technological developments and consumer preferences, while giving exhibitors access to enthusiasts, buyers and industry professionals.

Expo Centre Sharjah is completing preparations to welcome participants for the event, a regular fixture in the emirate’s specialised exhibition calendar.