CERT, TOEFL sign agreement to expand global education opportunities for UAE students

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), the education and training arm of Capital H Group, has signed a strategic agreement with TOEFL to expand access to English-language assessment and support students’ academic and professional opportunities in the UAE and internationally.

The agreement will introduce six TOEFL iBT test centres across CERT’s network, making it the largest education and training institution to offer TOEFL in the UAE through its assessment centres.

CERT brings nearly three decades of experience in education and training, supported by partnerships with government entities, private sector organisations and educational institutions.

TOEFL iBT assesses reading, listening, speaking and writing in academic contexts. It is accepted by more than 13,000 universities and institutions across over 160 countries, with more than 40 million people worldwide having taken the test.

Khalid Alhammadi, Chief Executive Officer of CERT, said, “Our partnership with TOEFL goes beyond expanding access to a globally recognised assessment; it gives students greater choice and the confidence to shape their academic and professional futures.”

He said the partnership supports the UAE’s investment in national talent and its position as a global education hub, connecting learners with broader opportunities.

David Hand, Vice President of TOEFL, said the collaboration combines CERT’s understanding of the UAE education sector and local presence with TOEFL iBT’s expertise in English-language assessment and research.

“The launch of six TOEFL iBT test centres across the CERT network is an important first step, expanding access and helping more students pursue academic and professional opportunities both in the UAE and internationally,” he said.

The partnership aims to provide more convenient access to assessment while supporting the UAE’s priorities in education, skills development and global competitiveness.