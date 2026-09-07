Dubai Police deploys drones, satellite technology to tackle marine pollution

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police is using drones and satellite-connected technology to detect, track and respond to marine pollution, helping specialist teams assess oil spills and deploy resources more efficiently.

The technologies were showcased at the Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026 (DECE), taking place at Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai on 7th and 8th September, to support the work of the Marine Pollution Control Centre.

Among the projects is a sampling drone developed by the centre in cooperation with the Drone Centre. It can collect samples at reported pollution sites and support an initial assessment, helping teams determine whether boats and other equipment are needed.

Dubai Police also presented a large drone capable of carrying approximately 40 litres of dispersant to spray on oil spills, particularly in areas difficult for boats to reach. The aircraft gives response teams greater flexibility and enables faster intervention.

A satellite-connected marine buoy was also displayed. Designed to follow an oil spill, it continuously transmits its location, allowing teams to monitor the spill’s movement and direction as conditions change.

The projects aim to shorten assessment times, support decision-making and improve operational readiness for environmental emergencies.

Dubai Police’s participation also provides an opportunity to exchange expertise with environmental organisations and explore how smart technologies can strengthen marine protection and conserve natural resources.