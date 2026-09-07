GCC integration drives investment, strengthens global economic standing: GCC Secretary-General

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said Gulf integration has become a major driver of investment, strengthening member states’ global economic standing through diversification, financial resilience and investment in future sectors.

He was speaking at the 15th AIM Congress (AIM Investment Summit) in Dubai, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and attended by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The summit is themed “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future”.

Albudaiwi praised the UAE’s efforts to promote international economic dialogue and strengthen the GCC’s regional and global presence.

He said shifting supply chains, emerging technologies and geopolitical considerations are reshaping investment decisions, making economic resilience, institutional efficiency and strategic clarity increasingly important in attracting capital.

GCC economies have demonstrated their ability to maintain market and infrastructure stability while advancing development plans and strategic projects despite exceptional regional developments, he added.

Albudaiwi traced this progress to joint Gulf action since the Council’s establishment in 1981, including the Free Trade Area, Customs Union and GCC Common Market, alongside shared energy, transport and infrastructure projects and closer economic policy coordination.

He said the GCC collectively ranks among the world’s 10 largest economies, with GDP of approximately US$2.4 trillion, sovereign wealth fund assets exceeding $5 trillion and commercial bank assets of around $3.9 trillion in 2025.

National development visions have expanded private sector participation, strengthened regulatory frameworks and opened investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, renewable energy, industry, logistics, tourism, financial services and the knowledge economy, he noted.

The GCC’s inward foreign direct investment (FDI) stock reached approximately $792.7 billion in 2025, including around $171.4 billion in intra-GCC investment, representing nearly 22 percent of the total.

“These indicators reflect an advanced degree of economic cohesion, demonstrating that Gulf integration has itself become a powerful catalyst for investment,” Albudaiwi said.

He added that Gulf capital is increasingly supporting cross-border projects, business networks and supply chains as member states deepen their connections with global markets.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC’s commitment to international openness and long-term investment partnerships, calling on global investors to regard member states as strategic partners in shaping investment through trust, knowledge and innovation to achieve sustainable development and shared prosperity.