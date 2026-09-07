Italian Trade Agency debuts first national pavilion at Dubai Derma 2026

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will launch Italy’s first national pavilion at Dubai Derma 2026, as Italian dermatology and skincare exports to the UAE reached a record €165.4 million, approximately AED660 million, in 2025.

Italy is Guest of Honour at the event’s 25th edition, taking place from 8th to 10th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The pavilion builds on previous individual company participation, bringing together manufacturers specialising in regenerative biotechnology, electro-medical equipment, pharmaceutical dermatology and clinical skincare.

It will connect regional dermatologists, aesthetic centres, clinical buyers and distributors with Italian suppliers of medical devices, topical treatments and specialised formulations.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, “The UAE is a key market for dermatology and aesthetic medicine, with strong demand for innovative, high-quality solutions.”

He said Dubai Derma offers opportunities to expand trade and strengthen scientific and business ties between the two countries.

According to Trade Data Monitor, Italian dermatology and skincare-related exports to the UAE rose by 7.4 percent in 2025 from €154 million in 2024. Specialised clinical skincare accounted for €61.4 million, approximately AED245 million, an increase of 11.3 percent from €55.2 million.

Euromonitor International data indicates that UAE consumer spending on specialised dermocosmetics reached AED440.4 million, equivalent to €110.4 million, in 2025. Retail skincare sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7 percent through 2030.

The UAE dermatology devices market is projected to reach US$205.4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8 percent from 2025, reflecting demand for treatment and diagnostic technologies.

Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner at ITA, said, “Italy’s inaugural national pavilion reflects the full breadth of our medical manufacturing capability.”

He highlighted Italian expertise in regenerative biotechnology, precision electro-medical devices and biopharmaceutical formulations, alongside compliance with European safety standards.

Italy’s cosmetics industry generated turnover of €16.5 billion in 2024, up by 9.1 percent, with exports reaching approximately €7.9 billion. Italian contract manufacturers produce around 60 percent of the world’s specialised cosmetics and advanced formulations.

The pavilion also highlights expertise in non-surgical aesthetic equipment, medical diagnostics and regenerative technologies.

Through its participation, ITA aims to develop long-term commercial ties, facilitate distribution partnerships across regional healthcare networks and strengthen Italy’s role as a technology and clinical partner in the Middle East.