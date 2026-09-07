Rubu’ Qarn's 'Hal wa Tarhal' participants explore UAE, Poland, China cultures

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators will launch its 'Hal wa Tarhal' programme on 12th September, engaging approximately 2,000 children and young people in a virtual exploration of three countries’ cultures.

Running until 27th September, the programme will bring together participants aged six to 18 from Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah.

Participants will discover the customs, traditions, arts, stories and historical landmarks of the UAE, Poland and China through cultural, artistic and reading workshops, interactive activities and storytelling sessions.

The activities will explore daily life and heritage in each country, encouraging curiosity and a love of reading, research and learning.

The programme aims to broaden participants’ knowledge of history and the arts, strengthen their appreciation of cultural diversity and promote understanding between communities.

Rubu’ Qarn invited those interested to follow its official social media accounts for programme details and registration information.