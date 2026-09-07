UAE President receives phone call from Lebanese President

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from President of the Lebanese Republic His Excellency Joseph Aoun, during which they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation while reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening ties in support of mutual interests and the prosperity of their peoples.

The call also addressed the latest developments in Lebanon and ongoing efforts to reinforce the country's security and stability.

His Excellency Aoun thanked His Highness and expressed his appreciation for the UAE's support for Lebanon and its people, wishing the UAE continued progress.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East.