UAE represents leading investment model: Union of Arab Chambers Secretary-General

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, affirmed that the UAE represents a leading investment model, thanks to its ability to create systems that attract investment from around the world and its success in directing investments into Arab and international markets.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2026 in Dubai, Hanafy said the UAE had successfully diversified both its domestic economy and its overseas investments.

He highlighted the presence of Emirati investments in geographically distant regions, including South America, describing the UAE’s experience as a strong investment model.

Hanafy said holding AIM Congress under the current circumstances and attracting such a large number of participants, companies and countries was an achievement in itself, noting the broad participation and delegations attending from different countries.

He affirmed that the current period presents a suitable opportunity to invest in the region, explaining that periods following crises offer significant opportunities for investors as economies rebuild and lay the groundwork for future investment returns.

He noted that the importance of investment is measured not only by its size but also by the sectors it targets. He highlighted promising opportunities in sectors offering high added value and those of the new economy, particularly digitalisation, artificial intelligence, logistics and supply chains.

Hanafy said the challenges facing global supply chains also present opportunities for the Arab region. The model that relied on long supply chains over recent decades is shifting towards shorter ones, creating greater scope for economic cooperation among Arab countries.

He expected intra-Arab trade to grow significantly in the coming period, given current geopolitical conditions and shifts in supply chains, noting that the private sector is increasingly turning towards geographically closer markets.

Regarding Syria, Hanafy described it as a promising market for the period ahead, given its reconstruction needs and the associated investment flows expected from various organisations, bodies and other entities.

He said these developments offer opportunities for private sector businesses worldwide to enter the Syrian market.

He added that substantial activity was already directed towards Syria, highlighting its human resources as a foundation for economic recovery and attracting investment.