Sharjah attracts 142 investment projects worth AED7.74 billion in 2025

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said the office will focus in the coming period on markets with strong growth and investment potential that align with the emirate’s priority sectors.

It will also explore new opportunities in Asian and regional markets while strengthening its presence in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2026, Al Musharrkh said the office places particular importance on markets with expertise and capabilities in technology, manufacturing, logistics and innovation.

He explained that Sharjah’s participation in the congress aims to strengthen its position on the global investment map, engage with investors and decision-makers, and explore new opportunities and partnerships.

It also seeks to showcase the emirate’s competitive advantages and investment opportunities and attract quality investments that support sustainable economic growth.

Al Musharrkh identified India, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States among Sharjah’s leading sources of investment, alongside regional markets, adding that the emirate’s appeal rests on its diversified economy, strategic location, infrastructure and competitive business environment.

Regarding sectors attracting the largest share of foreign direct investment, he highlighted technology and artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and sustainability, alongside logistics, infrastructure, food and manufacturing, which continue to offer strong growth opportunities.

He said his participation in a session on the congress’s opening day focused on the concept of quality investment. This is measured not only by the capital committed but also by its long-term development impact, including job creation, capacity building, stronger supply chains and support for local economic growth.

Sharjah’s experience reflects this approach, he said. The emirate attracted 142 investment projects worth AED7.74 billion in 2025, creating 5,673 jobs, with approximately 75 percent of the projects now operational.

He also highlighted the role of infrastructure and supply chain development, including plans to expand Khorfakkan Port’s capacity to 10 million containers, in strengthening trade links with global markets.