Sharjah Education Academy launches Leading Improvement Science for System Transformation

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) has announced the launch of the Leading Improvement Science for System Transformation programme, designed to strengthen leaders' and professional teams' capabilities to drive organisational improvement through evidence-informed approaches, measurement, and continuous learning.

Beginning on 28th September 2026, the 16-week programme, offered in both Arabic and English, provides an applied learning experience focused on systems thinking, analysing organisational challenges, testing change ideas, and using evidence to support sustainable improvement.

The programme is designed for senior leaders and managers, aspiring leaders, improvement and quality assurance teams, department leaders and coordinators, project and implementation leads, organisational development professionals, instructional and operational leaders, and professionals who use data to support improvement and decision-making.

It welcomes participants from educational institutions, government entities, training and professional learning organisations, non-profit and community organisations, and service-oriented organisations.

Grounded in internationally recognised Improvement Science principles, the programme introduces practical tools to identify priority problems, analyse root causes, develop theories of improvement, and test solutions through Plan–Do–Study–Act (PDSA) cycles.

Participants will apply these approaches to real challenges from their own organisations, using measurement tools to monitor progress, evaluate impact, and refine strategies based on results.

The programme forms part of SEA’s wider efforts to expand its professional learning portfolio and support organisations in building stronger capabilities for learning, adaptation, and sustainable improvement.