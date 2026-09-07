MOHESR sets 30 September deadline for UAE Award in Higher Education nominations

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) has invited higher education and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions and their staff to submit nominations for the inaugural UAE Award in Higher Education by 12:00 on 30th September 2026.

Launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, the annual award recognises institutions, individuals and partners advancing excellence and innovation in higher education and scientific research.

It aims to strengthen institutional competitiveness, support academic and student talent, promote applied research and encourage partnerships with economic and industrial sectors. It also seeks to improve graduates’ readiness for the labour market and translate knowledge into practical solutions.

The award comprises four main categories covering institutional excellence, transformational projects, individual achievement and partnerships.

Leading Universities and Higher Education and Vocational Institutions – Leadership recognises institutions demonstrating advanced performance and sustainable impact. Transformational Higher Education Projects – Readiness honours institution-led initiatives that advance development and future readiness.

Higher Education Pioneers – Pioneers recognises academic staff, students, entrepreneurship pioneers and supporting institutions for contributions to education, research, innovation and partnerships. Impactful Higher Education Partners – National Impact honours leaders, strategic partners and international universities contributing to the sector’s development in the UAE.

Nominations opened in June. Applications and supporting evidence will be assessed in October against category-specific criteria, with winners to be recognised in December 2026.

Eligible applicants can review award details, evaluation criteria, participation requirements and nomination forms on the ministry’s website.

Winners will receive financial and honorary incentives recognising their contributions to higher education, scientific research and national development.