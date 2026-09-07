SCCI invites GCC private sector participation in Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award

SHARJAH, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC), has invited private sector companies across the GCC to register for the Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, a category of the 2026 Sharjah Excellence Award.

Organised annually by SCCI under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Excellence Award recognises excellence in institutional performance.

The localisation category honours companies demonstrating measurable commitment to employing and developing national talent. It assesses their ability to attract, train and integrate nationals across executive, leadership, technical and other roles.

More than 50 GCC companies and institutions have participated in recent years, representing sectors including financial services, manufacturing, food, retail and healthcare.

The award provides a common evaluation framework to help participants assess performance, identify improvements and compare employment practices across the region.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of the award’s Board of Trustees, said the partnership with FGCCC expands the category’s regional impact and promotes the exchange of effective approaches to national talent development.

He said the initiative encourages companies to assess their readiness and performance in employing nationals, supporting workforce effectiveness and competitiveness across GCC economies.

Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Rawas, Chairman of FGCCC and Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), said the cooperation reflects coordination among GCC chambers on shared development priorities. He highlighted national talent development and greater private sector participation as essential to long-term economic competitiveness.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, said, “The rising participation in Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award reflects growing private sector awareness in GCC countries of the strategic importance of investing in national talent and developing sustainable workforce practices that expand citizens’ participation across diverse professional fields.”

Registration for the 2026 edition opened in July and continues through January 2027.

Alongside the localisation category, the programme includes the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award and Sharjah Best Security Standards Award.