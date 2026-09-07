Mirae Asset establishes DIFC presence to accelerate Middle East growth

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mirae Asset Global Investments has established an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), strengthening its presence in the Middle East and expanding regional investors’ access to global investment opportunities.

Located in Emirates Financial Towers, the office will support relationships with institutional investors, family offices and distribution partners, while extending the firm’s reach among the Indian diaspora across the Middle East and East Africa.

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (DIFC) Limited has also secured a Prudential Category 3C Regulatory Licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), enabling it to manage and distribute collective investment funds to institutional and professional clients across the GCC.

The firm is part of Mirae Asset Financial Group, founded in 1997 and headquartered in the Republic of Korea, with more than US$800 billion in assets under management globally.

Mirae Asset Global Investments manages more than $400 billion and operates through a network spanning 22 markets. Its investment offerings include equities, fixed income, ETFs, multi-asset strategies, alternatives, private markets and thematic investments.

Young Kim, President, Chief Global Officer and Director of Mirae Asset Global Investments, said, “Opening our DIFC office marks an important milestone in Mirae Asset’s regional growth strategy and reinforces our enduring commitment to the Middle East.”

He said the stronger Dubai presence would support business growth, expand distribution capabilities and provide clients with investment products offering access to global markets.

Swarup Mohanty, Non-Executive Director of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (DIFC), said the office would deepen engagement with regional investors and partners. Drawing on its Indian operations and global capabilities, the firm plans to offer India-focused and international investment strategies.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said Mirae Asset’s regulated presence reinforces Dubai’s position as a global wealth and asset management centre and reflects the region’s opportunities for international investment firms.

He added that the company’s expertise across markets and asset classes would contribute to the regional investment sector and connect Middle Eastern investors with international opportunities.