UAE expresses solidarity with Democratic Republic of Congo, conveys condolences over victims of fire

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a fire at a wedding venue in the capital, Kinshasa, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its people, over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.