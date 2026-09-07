Ajman Transport Authority showcases transport investment opportunities at AIM Congress 2026

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority is showcasing a luxury passenger transport investment opportunity at AIM Congress 2026 through its participation in the Ajman Chamber pavilion.

The opportunity offers private sector operators a franchise model to operate luxury vehicles within an approved regulatory and operational framework, aiming to improve service quality and diversify mobility options across the emirate.

Ahmed Saqr Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of the Commercial Services Establishment, said the authority’s participation strengthens engagement with investors and highlights the potential of Ajman’s transport sector.

“We are committed to providing a well-regulated and attractive investment environment for the private sector through clear operating models and an integrated ecosystem that supports investors and enhances the efficiency and quality of services, contributing to the development of the transport sector and strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness,” he said.

The authority supports investors through regulatory frameworks, booking and dispatch systems, approved technologies, coordination with government entities and service quality oversight.

Its participation forms part of efforts to expand private sector partnerships and attract investments that develop transport services and support sustainable economic growth in Ajman.