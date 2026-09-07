Dubai Land Department advances investor confidence, innovation, Emirati empowerment at IPS 2026

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) is showcasing digital services, investment opportunities and initiatives supporting Emirati talent and businesses at the 22nd International Property Show (IPS 2026), which opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition, running until 9th September, opened in the presence of Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Director-General of DLD. Participating as a strategic partner, the department is hosting visitors at its Hall 7 stand and contributing to discussions and workshops supporting the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

During the opening panel, Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of DLD’s Corporate Support Sector, joined IPS President Dawood Al Shezawi for a discussion moderated by real estate expert Ismail Al Hammadi on market developments and opportunities for collaboration.

Al Marri said Dubai’s real estate market offers diverse opportunities supported by regulatory clarity, transparency and efficient services.

“Through the services, data, and digital solutions we provide, we continue to enhance the experience of investors, developers, and customers, while strengthening the market’s ability to meet the needs of diverse investor segments,” he said.

He highlighted the completion of 104 real estate projects in the first half of 2026, with an investment value exceeding AED111 billion, adding 24,537 units to the market. Compared with the same period in 2025, completed projects increased by 38.7 percent, investment value rose by 52 percent and new units grew by more than 36 percent.

The First-Time Home Buyer Programme had helped more than 3,200 residents purchase their first homes by June 2026, generating transactions exceeding AED5 billion since its launch in July 2025. The programme has attracted more than 45,000 registrants.

Mohammed Yahya, Director of DLD’s Real Estate Transactions Department, discussed global market trends, highlighting the role of open data in helping investors understand market activity and compare opportunities. He also addressed digital transformation in property registration and services, alongside the importance of project quality and diverse ownership options.

Mohamad Al Dah, Real Estate Regulatory Consultant at DLD, participated in a session on Dubai’s role in the GCC real estate economy. He discussed how regulation, data quality and service efficiency support investor confidence, alongside emerging investment models and PropTech solutions.

He highlighted the REES Real Estate Innovation Initiative and the Initial Registration platform, which combines project and transaction registration with escrow account management. The platform uses artificial intelligence to read documents, extract data and support transaction processing.

The opening day also featured an Emirati empowerment workshop organised with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

Noura Al Jasmi, Senior Corporate Support Adviser at DLD, presented the outcomes of initiatives implemented over the past two years to increase Emirati participation in real estate. Discussions covered qualification, employment and professional development pathways, alongside partnerships to expand career opportunities.

The Jusoor Forum, organised with the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), connected Emirati-owned companies with developers, brokers, real estate businesses and owners’ associations.

Participants explored procurement and collaboration opportunities in construction, engineering, technology, marketing, training and consultancy, linking national businesses with demand across the sector.

At its stand, DLD is presenting interactive transaction and market data, information on registered real estate brokers, and services supporting investors, developers and customers.

Featured solutions include Initial Registration, the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, the Dubai REST application and Malik, the department’s customer service assistant, which provides round-the-clock support and answers enquiries.