Registrations continue for 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship amid strong international interest

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Registrations continue to rise for the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, with athletes from around the world set to compete at Mubadala Arena from November 9–21. Around 12,000 male and female athletes are expected to take part this year, continuing the championship’s growth and strengthening its position as one of the leading events on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.

The growing number of registrations reflects the championship’s international appeal, with top athletes and academies from around the world preparing to compete in Abu Dhabi. The event also strengthens the emirate’s position as the world capital of combat sports and a leading centre for the development of jiu-jitsu.

The entry list includes athletes from North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, alongside participants from Arab and GCC countries, highlighting the championship’s international reach and the diversity of its field.

Athletes from academies around the world will bring different styles and approaches to the mats, adding to the level of competition and giving participants the chance to test themselves against opponents from different backgrounds and gain valuable experience.

The Organising Committee continues to monitor registrations and prepare for the expected number of participants. Work is underway across competition, warm-up and training areas, registration and accreditation, and medical services to ensure the championship runs smoothly throughout its 13 days.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said the growing number of countries and academies taking part reflects the strong international reputation the championship has built over the years.

He said: “International participation is not only about the number of athletes and countries. Athletes from different academies and continents bring different styles and experience to the competition. This raises the level of the matches and gives athletes the chance to compete against different opponents, learn from each other and gain valuable experience. This has always been one of the strengths of the championship.

“Registration numbers are encouraging, and we expect them to continue rising in the coming weeks. We are working on all areas of the championship, including the competition schedule, athlete facilities and support services, to make sure everything is ready for the expected number of participants.”

Al Dhaheri added that the 18th edition marks another important stage for a championship that has brought together generations of athletes and academies from around the world for nearly two decades. He said maintaining strong international participation and continuing to improve the experience for everyone involved remain priorities for the Organising Committee.

The championship begins with the Amateur competitions on November 9–10, followed by Para Jiu-Jitsu on November 10 and the Youth competitions from November 11–13. The Jiu-Jitsu Festival (competitions for kids) runs from November 14–16, followed by the Masters on November 17–18, before the championship concludes with the Professional competitions from November 19–21