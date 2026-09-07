G5 Holding to showcase capabilities at El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt

AL ALAMEIN, Egypt, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- G5 Holding is participating in the El Alamein International Airshow taking place in El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from 8 to 10 September, as part of the UAE Pavilion, in a move that reflects the company’s strategy to expand its presence across regional and international markets and strengthen partnerships in the defence, aviation and advanced technology ecosystem.

G5’s participation comes as the event continues to establish itself as a key regional platform, bringing together decision-makers, experts and specialised companies from the aviation, defence and space sectors. It provides an opportunity to showcase the company’s industrial capabilities, explore industrial and technological cooperation, and develop new partnerships across regional markets.

The company’s participation is particularly significant given the airshow’s location in Egypt, a strategic market and regional hub, as well as an important gateway for engaging with partners and customers across Arab and African markets.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director of G5 Holding, said: “Our participation in the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 represents an important milestone in the company’s strategy to expand its regional and international presence and strengthen partnerships across the defence, aviation and advanced technology sectors. We are proud to participate as part of the UAE Pavilion, which provides an important platform to highlight the capabilities developed by local companies and strengthen their presence at relevant international events. Egypt represents a strategic market for G5, and we see the El Alamein airshow as an important opportunity to strengthen engagement with our partners in Egypt and the wider region, explore new areas of cooperation, and make use of Egypt’s strategic position as a gateway to regional and African markets.”

During the airshow, the company will showcase a range of its defence capabilities and products, led by the Badr-250 light attack aircraft and the Badr-250T trainer aircraft. The B-250 will make its first appearance at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, marking an important milestone in the aircraft’s regional presence and providing G5 with an opportunity to engage with potential partners and customers in Egypt and across regional markets.

The B-250 is the first light attack aircraft to be designed, developed and manufactured entirely in the UAE, and the first of its kind in the region. It has been designed to operate in challenging environments and perform a wide range of missions, including close air support, surveillance, armed reconnaissance and advanced training. Its lightweight carbon-fibre structure and single turboprop engine provide high levels of manoeuvrability and endurance, while its advanced mission system enables the use of a range of precision-guided munitions. At the same time, the latest stages of its development incorporate counter-unmanned aircraft capabilities, enhancing its role within multi-domain defence systems and the response to modern airborne threats.

The exhibits will also include the Cobra multi-role unmanned vehicle, designed for field operations, reconnaissance and engagement with aerial and ground threats, alongside AlHeda missiles in four different variants. Also on display will be the Mazyad 4x4 vehicle, equipped with an Alheda missile-launching system, providing an integrated solution combining the missiles, launch platform and vehicle.

The exhibition will also feature the AlDeraa short-range air defence system, designed to counter unmanned aircraft and loitering munitions through integrated sensing, tracking, interception and destruction capabilities. The company will also showcase the 8x8 Sweihan armoured vehicle equipped with advanced protection systems designed to address a broad range of threats and operational requirements across different field environments, including nuclear threats.

The Advanced Industries Division will also showcase its capabilities in the manufacturing of parts, components and sub-assemblies for a wide range of land, air, naval and missile defence systems, supporting industrial capabilities and the development of specialised supply chains within the defence industry.

Together, these products reflect the diversity of G5’s portfolio and the integration of its capabilities in developing air, land, missile and unmanned defence solutions that respond to the evolving requirements of modern operations.

On the sidelines of the airshow, G5 will hold a series of meetings with government and military entities, specialised companies, operators and investors to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships in development, manufacturing, technical integration, research and development, and knowledge transfer.

The company’s participation as part of the UAE Pavilion reflects its commitment to highlighting the development of the UAE’s defence and advanced technology industries, while creating opportunities for cooperation between national companies and their counterparts in international markets.

G5 continues to expand its presence at leading international industry events as part of its strategy focused on building long-term partnerships, advancing its technological and industrial capabilities, entering new markets, and strengthening its position as a UAE company with a growing regional and international presence in defence and advanced technology.