Ajman records AED1.53 bn real sstate deals in August

AJMAN, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Ajman recorded 994 real estate transactions during August, with a total value of AED1.53 billion.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, stated that the real estate sector maintained its upward trajectory during August, recording positive figures that affirm the sector’s resilience and the growing direct demand for various types of property across the Emirate.

‏He added that trading volume reached AED970 million across 767 transactions, noting that Al Rawda 3 recorded the highest-value sale at AED 47 million. The highest-value sale in property development projects reached AED2.1 million in Azha Community.

‏Al Muhairi explained that 142 mortgage transactions with a total value exceeding AED340 million were registered during August, with Al Rawda 3 recording the highest-value mortgage transaction at AED27.5 million.

‏Emirates City topped the list of the most traded major projects, ahead of City Towers and Ajman One. Al Helio 2 led the list of the most traded neighbourhoods, followed by Manama 14 and Al Helio 1.