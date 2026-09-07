Abu Dhabi Athletics Club wins 8 medals at the Grand Prix Championships in Muscat

MUSCAT, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Athletics Club concluded its participation in the Athletics Grand Prix Championships in Muscat, today, winning eight medals: two gold, four silver and two bronze.

Athlete Fatima Al Hosani opened the outstanding results by winning the gold medal in the women’s senior discus throw, achieving a distance of 48.44 metres. She also succeeded in breaking the previous UAE record of 48.37 metres, as well as the Gulf record of 48.37 metres, which she had set at the Fourth Gulf Games in Doha in 2026.

Athlete Magdalina Orda won the gold medal in the girls’ under-14 80-metre race with a time of 10.06 seconds, while athlete Yara Al Asraj claimed the silver medal in the girls’ junior 80-metre race with a time of 10.36 seconds.

Salma Al Marri won the silver medal in the women’s youth hammer throw, achieving 53.20 metres, and also claimed silver in the discus throw with 41.80 metres. Meanwhile, Nasser Al Kaabi won silver in the boys’ junior 800 metres, recording a time of 1:56.58 minutes.

The club’s female athletes won bronze in the 4x100-metre relay, recording a time of 51.19 seconds, while the second bronze medal was won by Wadeema Al Marri in the girls’ junior hammer throw, with a distance of 31.09 metres.

The competitions also saw the participation of Yumna Al Asraj, Wadeema Al Zaabi and Haya Al Shamsi in the girls’ under-14 80-metre race, as well as Rashed Al Alawi in the boys’ under-14 800 metres, where he achieved a new personal best of 2:11.54 minutes. Ahmed Al Awlaqi also competed in the boys’ under-14 800 metres.

Khalid Rashid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, affirmed that the results achieved represent a positive start to the new season and confirm the development of the technical level of the male and female athletes, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and its major role in supporting the journey of sporting achievements.