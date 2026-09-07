Mohammed bin Rashid visits Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, in the Saadiyat Cultural District of Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said that investing in museums is an investment in humanity’s future, fostering awareness among future generations and enabling them to shape the future with a deeper understanding of the past. His Highness also highlighted the UAE’s thriving museum sector, reflecting the country’s growing commitment to its cultural and heritage institutions.

His Highness said the UAE continues to support and develop its cultural sectors, with museums playing a vital role in preserving the nation’s heritage and connecting it with the wider world. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the role of museums in documenting the UAE’s remarkable journey and achievements, while preserving the legacy of previous generations and inspiring future generations to build on it.

As part of the visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the Natural History Museum’s immersive experience, which explores the history of the universe, Earth and life over millions of years. He also learned about its collections, interactive exhibits and advanced technologies, including rare meteorites and fossils and reimagined scenes of Abu Dhabi’s natural environment.

At the end of the tour, Sheikh Mohammed joined the museum team for a commemorative photo. The team expressed their delight and pride at his visit.

The museum is an exciting addition to the UAE’s evolving cultural landscape. It takes visitors on an immersive journey through 13.8 billion years of natural history.