RAK Ruler highlights people-centred investment at 15th AIM Congress in Dubai

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that, under the vision and leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is confidently navigating ongoing transformations and continuing its development journey through an established approach centred on investing in people to achieve sustainable prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud made the remarks during his keynote address today at the opening of the 15th edition of the AIM Congress at the Dubai World Trade Centre, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Public Services Department; and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, alongside visiting leaders and heads of state and government, ministers and senior officials, as well as investors, policymakers and innovators from the UAE and abroad.

In his address, H.H. Sheikh Saud highlighted the UAE’s rapid development in recent years and Ras Al Khaimah’s progress, which has strengthened its position as a destination of choice for investors from around the world.

“The most resilient economies will be those that adapt to change, embrace innovation, invest in people and build prosperity that endures,” said H.H. Sheikh Saud, stressing that these principles have long guided the UAE.

He noted that the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, believed that the true wealth of any nation lies in its people.

“More than five decades after the founding of our Union, that principle continues to guide our progress. Today, under the leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we continue that journey with confidence,” H.H. Sheikh Saud said.

“We believe that capital can finance growth, but our true capital is people. These are the foundations on which enduring progress is built, and they are reflected in Ras Al Khaimah’s development journey.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud also spoke about Ras Al Khaimah’s ambition to build lasting economic value through a diversified, resilient economy founded on innovation and sustainability.

“Our experience has taught us that investors look beyond incentives alone,” he said. “They seek stability, transparency, reliable institutions and partners who honour their commitments. This is the environment we have worked to build in Ras Al Khaimah, and it reflects the broader aspirations of the UAE.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud stressed that the value of investment is not measured by the amount of capital alone, but by the impact it has on people’s lives, noting that the true value of investment, innovation and economic growth lies in their ability to improve quality of life, create opportunities and strengthen societies.

On the sidelines of the Congress, H.H. Sheikh Saud met with Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Republic of India, who was accompanied by Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE.

The meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and economic and investment cooperation, while expanding opportunities for strategic partnerships and mutual investment in support of shared interests and the aspirations of both sides across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also toured the exhibition accompanying the Congress and visited Ras Al Khaimah’s pavilion, which hosted several entities and institutions from the emirate: Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, RAKBANK, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ), RAK Properties, Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and Marjan.

The three-day AIM Congress is one of the world’s leading investment conferences and is expected to attract more than 15,000 participants from over 180 countries, with the participation of a number of heads of state and ministers.