UAE Pavilion opens tomorrow at El Alamein Airshow 2026

EL ALAMEIN, Egypt, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Pavilion kicks off tomorrow at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, taking place at El Alamein International Airport, Matrouh Governorate, Egypt, from 8 to 10 September 2026.

Launched in 2024, El Alamein International Airshow serves as a strategic regional platform connecting aerospace, defence and space stakeholders across Africa and the Middle East. Supported by key Egyptian stakeholders including the Ministry of Defence, the Egyptian Air Force, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Egyptian Space Agency and EgyptAir, the three-day event brings together governments, armed forces, civil aviation authorities, space agencies and industry across 125,000 square metres of exhibition space, featuring more than 250 exhibitors from 50 countries.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion positions the UAE's national defence sector at the centre of one of the world's leading industry gatherings.

Spanning 871 square metres, the UAE Pavilion brings together a group of leading Emirati companies operating across defence, aerospace, maintenance and advanced technology, including EDGE Group, Generation 5 Holding, Abu Dhabi Aviation and its group companies, and Multi Level Group, offering visitors a comprehensive view of the UAE's expanding industrial and technological capabilities.

EDGE Group is participating in the UAE Pavilion with a range of advanced multi-domain defence capabilities. The Group’s display will span autonomous systems, uncrewed aviation, precision effects and ammunition, including the SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 loitering munitions, HT-100 unmanned helicopter, SKYKNIGHT air defence missile system, DESERT STING precision-guided glide weapons, THUNDER and AL TARIQ precision-guided munitions, 155mm artillery ammunition, and MK 80 series aerial munitions, The showcase reflects EDGE’s growing portfolio of technologies developed to address evolving operational requirements across multiple domains.

Generation 5 Holding is taking part in the UAE Pavilion, reflecting its growing presence across the defence, aerospace and advanced technology sectors and the industrial and technological capabilities it has developed. The company's participation supports its strategy to expand across regional and international markets and to establish new strategic partnerships, providing a platform to engage with government and military entities, specialised companies and operators, and to explore cooperation in development, manufacturing, technical integration, and research and development.

AD Aviation Group is exhibiting at the UAE Pavilion through its portfolio of companies — Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA), GAL, AMMROC and Maximus Air — presenting the integrated capabilities and expertise of the Group across the aviation sector. The Group's participation as part of the UAE National Pavilion reflects its ambition to expand its international footprint and strengthen partnerships in key markets. Egypt's strategic position connecting the Middle East and Africa makes the Airshow an important platform to explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

GAL is showcasing display models of two of the platforms it represents: the F-16, a compact, high-performance multirole fighter recognised for its agility and versatility across air-to-air and air-to-surface missions, and the Rafale, a twin-engine "omnirole" fighter designed to perform a wide spectrum of missions across air, land and maritime environments within a single sortie.

AMMROC is presenting a scale model of its Al Ain MRO Facility, a comprehensive military aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul centre spanning a one-square-kilometre site with more than 140,000 square metres of gross floor area, five MRO hangars and over 30 back shops, supporting more than 35 fixed-wing and rotary aircraft types for the UAE Armed Forces, regional air forces and international partners. The company is also displaying a model of the C-130 Hercules, reflecting its role as a Lockheed Martin-approved C-130 Hercules Service Centre for the Middle East and North Africa, providing depot-level maintenance, engineering, component, modification and upgrade support for the platform.

Maximus Air is featuring a model of its Antonov AN-124-100, the Group's strategic heavy-lift aircraft, capable of carrying up to 120 tonnes of payload across 850 cubic metres of cargo hold space. Designed for oversized and mission-critical cargo, the aircraft supports governments, defence organisations and commercial customers with safe, flexible and rapid solutions for complex and time-critical operations worldwide.

ADNEC Group is participating in the El Alamein International Air Show to showcase Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for the defence, security, and aerospace industries, while promoting its portfolio of internationally recognised events, including the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX), Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), and the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR).

Visitors can explore the UAE Pavilion's exhibits and engage with the participating companies at Stand C70 throughout the three-day event, from 8 to 10 September 2026. Leading experts and specialists from several organisations will be at the event, allowing visitors to engage with industry professionals, discuss the latest advancements and innovations, and gain valuable insights into the UAE's rapidly evolving manufacturing and technology sectors.

The pavilion will also serve as a platform for fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and new business opportunities between UAE companies and international stakeholders.