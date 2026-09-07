Dubai Culture launches ‘Stories of Wulfa’ competition to support Emirati animated content production

DUBAI, 7th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the ‘Stories of Wulfa’ competition to produce an animated series inspired by Emirati culture, values and traditions. The winning project will receive AED2 million in funding to support its development, production and showcase as part of the ‘Season of Wulfa.’

The competition aims to empower talent and support the production of original visual content that strengthens local cultural identity. Dubai Culture will accept submissions until 15 November 2026 from artists, writers, illustrators, directors, designers, filmmakers, animation studios, production companies, and local, regional and international creative teams.

The proposed series will consist of 15 episodes, each approximately 20 minutes long. Themes may draw inspiration from everyday life, family relationships, hospitality traditions, ‘Hag Al Laila’, Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, majlises, heritage, folk tales and games, and historical figures.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “Investing in original content is a fundamental pillar in advancing the cultural and creative industries and a key driver for the growth of the animation sector.”

She highlighted the Authority’s commitment to empowering local talent to draw inspiration from Emirati cultural heritage and transform it into original creative works capable of competing regionally and globally.

Submissions will be assessed according to a set of criteria, including storytelling quality, cultural authenticity and originality, visual direction and character development, production readiness, and broadcast potential.