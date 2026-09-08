Qatar's foreign exchange reserves rise 0.75% in August: QCB

DOHA, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) - International reserves and foreign currency liquidity at Qatar Central Bank (QCB) increased by 0.75% year-on-year in August, reaching QAR 262.240 billion, compared to QAR 260.282 billion recorded during the same period last year.

Official data released by the QCB Monday and carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA) showed an official international reserves growth of 9.7%, an increase of QAR 19.663 billion, to reach QAR 220.515 billion by the end of August 2026, compared to the corresponding period in 2025. Conversely, foreign bonds and treasury bills balances dropped by approximately QAR 42.761 billion to stand at QAR 92.433 billion last month.

Official reserves consist of key components including foreign bonds, treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits, and Qatar's quota at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Together with other liquid assets (foreign currency deposits), they form total international reserves.

The data further revealed an increase in gold holdings by nearly QAR 13.604 billion to reach QAR 60.087 billion at the end of August, up from QAR 46.483 billion in August 2025. Balances with foreign banks also climbed by about QAR 48.831 billion to reach QAR 62.763 billion by the end of last month.

On the other hand, Qatar's SDR holdings deposit balance at the IMF declined by QAR 13 million year-on-year to reach QAR 5.230 billion at the end of August.