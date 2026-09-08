Death toll from Ebola virus in DRC rises to 3,226

KINSHASA, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) – The death toll from the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has risen to 3,226, with 6,686 recorded cases.

The Congolese Ministry of Communication and Media stated on its X account that the total number of confirmed Ebola cases reached 6,686—including 3,226 deaths—as of September 6.

On August 21, 2026, United Nations senior responders issued an urgent appeal for immediate international resources to contain an exponentially growing Ebola epidemic in Congo.