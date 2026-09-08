Gold gains as dollar eases

CAPITALS, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices climbed on Tuesday as the US dollar slipped, with focus on upcoming inflation ‌data that could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $4,429.89 per ounce, as of 02:08 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery were little changed at $4,475.10.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 1 percent at $66.78 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 percent at $1,834.00, and palladium firmed 1 percent to $1,402.87.