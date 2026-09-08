China's foreign exchange reserves reach US$3.44 trillion

BEIJING, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totalled US$3.4383 trillion at the end of August 2026, up US$19.5 billion, or 0.57 percent, from the end of July, official data showed.

The combined effects of currency translation and asset price changes led to the increase in China's foreign exchange reserves in August, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

The statement also noted that China's economy remained generally stable and made solid progress, with its resilience and vitality supporting the stability of the country's foreign exchange reserves.