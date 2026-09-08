UAE President receives oath of office from newly appointed ambassadors

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Newly appointed UAE ambassadors took the oath of office before UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness the President wished the ambassadors success in their roles and in strengthening cooperation with their host countries, in line with the UAE's commitment to building constructive international partnerships that promote shared interests and lasting prosperity.

The oath was taken by His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; His Excellency Ghanem Issa Ahmed Al Falahi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Togo; His Excellency Rashid Abdullah Ibrahim Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Hungary; His Excellency Ali Issa Musbeh Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda; His Excellency Muhannad Sulaiman Abdulla Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; and His Excellency Nasser Huwaiten Theban Al Ketbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; and a number of officials.