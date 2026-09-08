'Athar' exhibition highlights Emirati women's achievements

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality is organising Athar, an exhibition celebrating the achievements and contributions of Emirati women and highlighting the impact of their participation across society, the economy and quality of life, as part of activities marking Emirati Women’s Day.

The exhibition is being held at Hewi Nad Al Sheba from 7th to 21st September 2026.

The name Athar, meaning impact, reflects the central idea of the exhibition. Building on the UAE’s continued advancement of women’s empowerment and participation across different fields, the exhibition showcases Emirati women’s talents, businesses and success stories.

Athar will also feature a programme of interactive workshops engaging around 250 participants.

Eman Al Falasi, Chairperson of the Dubai Municipality Women’s Council, said, “Athar provides an integrated community platform that brings together entrepreneurship, learning and family experiences. It gives participating businesses and home-based enterprises an opportunity to showcase their creativity and products to wider audiences while offering visitors an engaging recreational and educational experience.

At Dubai Municipality, we believe that investing in women’s capabilities is an investment in the nation’s future. Through Athar, we aim to highlight the impact of Emirati women’s contributions and strengthen the presence of their businesses and talents, supporting their role in building a more prosperous and sustainable society and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”