Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement strengthens global defence cooperation at El Alamein Airshow 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) is reinforcing its role as a strategic enabler within the global defence, aviation and space ecosystem through its official representation at the second edition of El Alamein International Airshow 2026, hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt at Alamein International Airport from 8th to 10th September.

The official Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement delegation at the airshow reflects the Council’s role in advancing defence enablement by monitoring emerging trends and identifying opportunities that can support the development of the defence ecosystem and strengthen the competitiveness of national capabilities.

As part of these efforts, Tawazun, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and within the organisation led by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), is supporting and enabling UAE companies to strengthen their presence under a unified national platform. This provides them with opportunities to broaden engagement with international partners, explore areas of cooperation, build strategic partnerships, access advanced knowledge and technologies, and expand their presence in global markets and value chains across the defence, aviation and space sectors.

The delegation’s agenda at the airshow includes strategic engagements with leading specialised organisations and companies, alongside an assessment of the latest solutions, technologies and capabilities on display. These engagements will facilitate knowledge exchange, strengthen understanding of emerging sector requirements, and provide strategic insights into future developments across the defence, aerospace and space sectors.

Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Director-General, Procurement and Planning Directorate of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, said, “The Council’s official representation at the second edition of the Egypt International Airshow reflects the growing fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and the continued development of cooperation across various fields. The airshow’s growing international participation further strengthens its position as a leading platform for the aerospace and space sectors, bringing together key industry players and showcasing the latest technologies and solutions."

"The Council’s presence underscores its role in enabling the defence sector, strengthening national capabilities, and fostering engagement with leading international organisations and companies to support future opportunities for collaboration,” he added.