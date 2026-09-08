UAE Wrestling Federation, Police Sports Association explore closer cooperation

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the UAE Wrestling Federation, led by its Secretary-General, Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, visited the Ministry of Interior’s Police Sports Association headquarters.

The delegation was welcomed by Brigadier General Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors.

The meeting explored closer coordination in wrestling, opportunities to develop the sport, and ways to expand cooperation between the two federations. Discussions also covered initiatives to make effective use of available sports facilities and resources to support wrestlers, sharpen their skills, and improve their competitive readiness.

The visit highlighted the two sides' commitment to building stronger partnerships, sharing expertise and best practices, and advancing cooperation in the sports sector.