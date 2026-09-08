Future Leaders Empowerment Programme delegation joins Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 efforts in Al Arish

AL ARISH, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Future Leaders Empowerment Programme has arrived in the Egyptian city of Al Arish to participate in the efforts of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and gain first-hand field experience of the UAE's humanitarian and relief operations in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The delegation's participation aims to develop participants' experience in humanitarian work and foster the values of social responsibility, volunteering and giving through their involvement in a number of field activities and initiatives implemented by the operation in Al Arish.

The field programme provides participants with an overview of the stages of preparing and organising humanitarian aid and the mechanisms for delivering it to beneficiaries, as well as the role of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 teams in supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and addressing their humanitarian needs.

The delegation's participation reflects the importance of investing in future generations by providing them with field experience that helps instil a culture of humanitarian and voluntary work and translates the values of giving and solidarity into practical action.

This enhances participants' awareness of social responsibility and prepares them to contribute to the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach of extending assistance to those in need, embodied by Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which was launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.