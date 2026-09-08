Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi targeting of civilians, economic assets in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran

RIYADH, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia has expressed its strongest condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia's targeting of civilian and economic assets in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, which resulted in injuries to 73 civilians, including women and children.

The Kingdom also condemned the militia's continued attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and its threats to freedom of international maritime navigation.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom reiterated its categorical rejection of the hostile approach and criminal conduct persistently pursued by the militia in threatening the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen and its Arab and Islamic surroundings, as well as its continued rejection of all peace efforts.

The Kingdom affirmed its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, safeguard its national assets, and protect the security and safety of its citizens and residents. It further stressed that it would not tolerate any attack targeting its territory or national assets, in accordance with the rules of international law.

The Kingdom warned against the consequences of the terrorist Houthi militia's continued targeting of innocent civilians and civilian facilities, stressing the need for an immediate halt to all forms of escalation by the militia and its continued threats to the security of maritime navigation.

Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2216 (2015) and Resolution 2722 (2024).