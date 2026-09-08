Abdullah bin Salem appoints Aisha Al Suwaidi as SGLD Director

SHARJAH, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), has issued a decision of the SEC regarding the promotion and appointment of a Director of the Sharjah Government Legal Department (SGLD).

The decision stipulates the promotion of Aisha Mohammed Hazim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Legislation Department at the SGLD, to the grade of “Department Director” under the special jobs system of the Government of Sharjah, and her appointment as Director of the SGLD.