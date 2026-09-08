IFHC, Ekthar conclude successful participation at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) and Ekthar Wildlife Development have concluded their successful participation in the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), following ten days of public engagement, scientific showcases, educational activities and dialogue with falconers, researchers, students, families and conservation partners.

Held from 28th August to 6th September 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the exhibition provided an important platform for the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme to present nearly five decades of achievements and highlight the science, technology and partnerships shaping its future.

Carrying the message “The Legacy Lives On”, the joint IFHC–Ekthar pavilion hosted a programme of workshops, demonstrations and educational activities, engaging audiences from across the community.

The pavilion presented the Programme’s journey from the conservation vision initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1977 to its development into a global conservation model combining research, conservation breeding, releases into the wild, ecological monitoring, genetic management and international cooperation.

Visitors explored a range of interactive experiences designed to make the Programme’s scientific work accessible to different audiences. These included live houbara and stone-curlew, a three-dimensional model offering an inside view of conservation breeding and monitoring, and educational activities demonstrating the relationship between species conservation, healthy ecosystems and the UAE’s cultural heritage.

Among the scientific innovations presented was an AI-powered eye-recognition prototype developed in collaboration with Khalifa University. The technology is being explored as a non-contact method of identifying individual houbara and as a potential future alternative to the identification rings traditionally placed on the birds’ legs.

The pavilion also featured educational workshops and activities delivered in collaboration with Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Khalifa University. These sessions introduced younger audiences to conservation science and highlighted the role of knowledge, responsible practices and community participation in safeguarding wildlife.

A collection of pieces developed through the collaboration with Hubara Design offered another perspective on the houbara’s place within Emirati heritage, translating the bird and the UAE’s natural environment into contemporary design.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors were introduced to the scale of the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme, which has produced more than 1.1 million houbara and released more than 668,000 birds to support wild populations.

More than 6,000 birds have also been tracked, generating valuable scientific data on migration, survival, behaviour and adaptation following release. The Programme’s work now extends across 22 countries.

Another milestone during ADIHEX was the launch of the Houbara Breeders Support Initiative, which provides a structured pathway for Emirati breeders seeking to establish or develop responsible and sustainable breeding operations. The initiative will be operated by Ekthar, with IFHC providing technical guidance and structured support.

Workshops, courses and training will be delivered through the Abu Dhabi Nature Academy, with participants receiving certificates upon completing the relevant programmes. The initiative also drew interest from Emirati breeders during the exhibition.

ADIHEX also provided a platform for IFHC and Ekthar to strengthen cooperation with national and international organisations. During the exhibition, more than ten agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed with Hubara Design, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Drug Establishment, the Emirates Falconers Club, Reneco—which signed two agreements—Ekthar, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the University of Sharjah and Hikvision.

The agreements covered areas including wildlife conservation, scientific research, education and capacity-building, biodiversity data, conservation technology, and the protection of natural and cultural heritage.

Mohamed Almotawa AlDhaheri, Acting Director-General of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, said, “ADIHEX gave us an important opportunity to bring nearly five decades of conservation work into direct conversation with the public. The engagement we witnessed throughout the exhibition reflects the enduring importance of the houbara as both a conservation priority and a symbol deeply rooted in the UAE’s heritage.

Together with Ekthar and our national and international partners, we demonstrated how science, innovation, education and responsible practice can contribute to stronger conservation outcomes. We conclude this year’s participation with deeper community engagement, strengthened partnerships and clear momentum for the next chapter of the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme.”

Following ADIHEX 2026, the Programme will continue to focus on improving the quality and effectiveness of releases into the wild, increasing survival and natural reproduction rates, and protecting breeding grounds, wintering habitats and migration corridors.

It will also continue expanding international partnerships, strengthening knowledge exchange and building local capabilities to support the long-term conservation of the houbara and the ecosystems associated with it.