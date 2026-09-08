Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities to host ‘Education in the Service of the Family: From Vision to Impact’ Conference

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities will host the "Education in the Service of the Family: From Vision to Impact" Conference from 15th to 17th September 2026, under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. The conference is organised in partnership with the Education Interface platform as part of its 2026 events.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed's patronage reflects a vision that regards investment in people, youth empowerment and strengthening the role of the family as fundamental pillars in building an aware society capable of keeping pace with the future.

This year’s conference is held in keeping with the announcement of 2026 as the "Year of the Family," affirming the family’s role as the cornerstone of human development, social cohesion and sustainable growth.

The conference serves as a national and regional platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise on the future relationship between family and education amid the world's rapid transformations — including growing technological advancement, the spread of artificial intelligence applications, and evolving patterns of communication and learning — and the opportunities and challenges these changes pose for families and educational institutions.

The conference will address a range of issues related to empowering families and strengthening their role in supporting the educational process, reinforcing national identity and values, digital parenting, and future skills, in addition to showcasing best practices and experiences that contribute to building more effective partnerships between families, schools and community institutions.

The conference brings together a select group of officials, academics, experts and specialists in family and education from within the UAE and abroad, providing a platform for the exchange of scientific insights and inspiring experiences that contribute to the development of policies and initiatives supporting family and education.

The conference will also see the launch of the "Family Book," a documentary knowledge publication produced in cooperation between Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities and Education Interface. The book includes specialised studies, research and insights highlighting the reality of family and education in the UAE, and reviews the key challenges, opportunities and practical recommendations to support the development of an educational system more closely connected to families and their needs.

It covers specialised content addressing issues of family, education, national identity and digital parenting, and presents key recommendations and initiatives to support family empowerment and its role in human development.

Hosting the conference is part of the strategic partnership between Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities and Education Interface, which aims to strengthen integration between academic institutions and national bodies concerned with education and family, supporting the UAE's efforts to raise generations that are aware, rooted in their values, and capable of shaping their own future.

The Education in the Service of the Family Conference serves as a prelude event to the 12th edition of the Education Interface Exhibition, scheduled for 22–23 September 2026 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, where the conference and exhibition together form a comprehensive national platform bringing together experts, educational institutions, decision-makers, families and students to discuss the future of education and its role in serving family and society.