UAE leaders congratulate Co-Prince of Andorra on National Day

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Mons. Josep-Lluís Serrano Pentinat, Episcopal Co-Prince of Andorra, on his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Mons. Josep-Lluís Serrano Pentinat, Episcopal Co-Prince of Andorra, and Xavier Espot Zamora, Head of the Government of Andorra.