Abu Dhabi School of Management, Siemens Energy convene CIOs, industry leaders to advance AI-driven business transformation

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), in collaboration with Siemens Energy and with the support of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), hosted the CIO Roundtable & Industry–Academia Forum: AI in Action – From Innovation to Impact.

The event brought together CIOs, digital transformation leaders, technology experts and academics to explore how organisations can move beyond AI experimentation and generate measurable business value.

The programme opened with the invitation-only CIO and Digital Leaders Roundtable, held under the theme Powering the AI-Driven Enterprise. Senior technology and digital leaders from across the UAE discussed the practical challenges of scaling AI, including data governance, workforce capabilities, organisational change and executive sponsorship.

The discussion also considered how the Middle East could strengthen its global AI position through investment in data centres, human capital and specialised AI models.

Building on the morning's closed-door discussions, the afternoon programme opened to a wider audience through the Industry-Academia Forum, bringing together business leaders, technology experts, academics and students to examine how AI can be translated into practical business impact.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Abu Dhabi School of Management, said, “Artificial intelligence is a strategic driver of digital transformation, enabling organisations to innovate, make better decisions and create sustainable value. This forum connects industry, academia and future talent to translate AI opportunities into responsible and practical outcomes.”

The forum featured three real-world AI use-case presentations delivered by experts from Siemens Energy, Accenture and academia, demonstrating how AI can improve decision-making, operational efficiency and business growth.

The speakers included Tanios Tabet (Managing Director – Utilities and Sustainability Lead at Accenture Middle East and Africa), Dr. Georg Rollmann (Global Head of AI at Siemens Energy) and Dr. Marc Poulin (President at ADSM). The afternoon session included a Fireside Chat discussion with AI experts involving Dr. Kian Mossanen (Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President at Siemens Energy), and Dr. Mohamed F. Marzuki (Board-level Technology Advisor & AI Strategy Executive Faculty Industrial Practitioner).

Moderated by Prof. Ishtiaq Rasool Khan (Full Professor of Business Analytics at ADSM), the discussions explored the organisational and governance considerations required to ensure these technologies deliver sustainable business outcomes.

Reflecting on the event, Dr. Marc Poulin, President of Abu Dhabi School of Management, said, “One of the strongest messages to emerge from today's discussions was that preparing for an AI-driven future is ultimately about people. As organisations adapt to new technologies, there is a growing need for leaders who can navigate change, foster collaboration and develop the capabilities required for long-term success. At ADSM, we believe closer collaboration between industry and academia is critical to developing the talent, skills and leadership capabilities needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director for UAE, Oman and Bahrain at Siemens Energy, said, “As industries become more digital, data-driven, and complex, collaboration with institutions such as ADSM is increasingly important. These partnerships bring together academic perspectives and real-world industry experience, helping organisations accelerate innovation and translate technological change into meaningful business impact.”

The event reflected Abu Dhabi's ambition to harness AI and emerging technologies to drive innovation, strengthen economic competitiveness and create long-term value. By bringing together industry, academia and technology leaders, the initiative helps translate knowledge and innovation into practical capabilities and real-world business impact.