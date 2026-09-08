Dubai Future Foundation launches fourth cohort of Lead and Design Programme

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has launched the fourth cohort of the Lead & Design Programme, with 40 participants comprising government leaders and decision-makers from various government entities across Dubai.

The Programme aims to empower government leaders with human-centered design thinking methodologies and equip them with creative leadership skills that enable them to address complex challenges and transform them into opportunities that create sustainable impact across society.

Participants will embark on an eight-week learning journey featuring workshops and lectures focused on leadership experiences, practical design applications, and fieldwork in Dubai and abroad.

The Lead & Design Programme 2026 begins in Dubai before participants travel to Copenhagen to explore leading international experiences in design and government innovation.They will then return to Dubai to apply their knowledge and tools to real-world situations, developing practical and implementable solutions in collaboration with local and international experts.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said, "The Lead & Design Programme has successfully developed government talent by equipping participants with the latest design thinking skills and methods. The Programme strengthens their ability to understand community needs, apply collaborative and systems-thinking approaches, and design innovative government policies, services, and experiences. These capabilities help enhance Dubai Government's readiness for future opportunities and challenges."

The Programme focuses on enabling participants to adopt innovative approaches to government work, lead future transformation through unconventional methods, and turn challenges into opportunities for growth and improved performance.

Last year's cohort attracted 41 participants and featured interactive workshops and inspiring lectures on design thinking and leadership development. Participants explored diverse experiences rooted in creativity and systematic thinking, with a focus on creating positive change in people's lives.

For more information about the Lead & Design Programme, visit www.design.gov.ae.