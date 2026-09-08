DECCA, IUCN Regional Office for West Asia launch integrated plan to develop Dubai’s nature reserve network

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has announced the launch of a strategic project in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Regional Office for West Asia (IUCN ROWA), to develop and implement an integrated plan for Dubai’s nature reserve network.

The first phase of this work programme is set to take one full year to complete. The project aims to establish a science-based framework to assess the current status of Dubai’s reserves, paving the way for their development according to international best practices to ensure biodiversity sustainability and enhance community well-being.

This strategic collaboration was announced during the inaugural Dubai Environment Conference and Exhibition 2026. The signing ceremony was attended by Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, and Dr. Hany El Shaer, Regional Director of IUCN West Asia office.

This step follows the wise vision of the leadership to make Dubai a global model for sustainable development, where modernity harmonises with the protection of natural resources. It is part of the Authority's ongoing efforts since its establishment under Law No. (11) of 2024 for the management of nature reserves in the Emirate.

The project covers all areas of environmental importance, including the eight existing reserves, while exploring future expansion opportunities aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. It provides a roadmap to transform these sites from separate, independently managed locations into a unified network managed according to clear objectives and approved international standards.

Bin Thani stated, "Today, we are not merely creating a management plan; we are mapping a future where Dubai’s global ambitions meet its ancient natural heritage. The 'Dubai Integrated Plan for Nature Reserves' represents a cornerstone in our journey toward building a smart, interconnected network of reserves based on solid scientific foundations and innovative global practices."

He added, "We believe that protecting wildlife is protecting our future. By activating ecosystem services, we are not just protecting the Arabian Oryx or Ghaf trees; we are enhancing the ecosystem services that ensure the sustainability of our city and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global leader in addressing climate change. This project is a message of commitment to future generations that Dubai will always remain a green oasis where nature thrives alongside innovation and humanity."

He concluded, "A nature reserve is infrastructure in every sense of the word: it is thoughtfully designed, sustainably managed, and its impact is measured by what it provides for the community."

El Shaer said, "IUCN has brought together governments, organisations, and scientists in a single network since 1948. What distinguishes this project is that it does not adapt a ready-made model but rather builds global standards upon a local environmental reality. Dubai possesses exceptional natural assets, and the mission today is to collaborate with DECCA on the listing of Dubai’s natural reserves on the IUCN Green List and place it within a global recognition framework that ensures its long-term sustainability."

The project is characterised by a broad participatory methodology. The Authority and IUCN ROWA will hold national workshops involving experts, representatives from the private sector, local communities, and the youth. The goal is to ensure the reserve plan reflects everyone’s needs and serves as a catalyst for community participation in environmental conservation. Through this cooperation, Dubai will benefit from IUCN expertise in applying the "Green List" for protected areas, the highest global certification for management effectiveness.

The importance of this project is not limited to the environmental aspect; it extends to becoming a new driver for the Green Economy in the Emirate. Through the development of sustainable tourism, the reserves will open their doors to unique eco-tourism experiences that preserve natural privacy and create promising job opportunities for Dubai nationals in environmental guiding, natural resource management, and nature-related science and research.

Furthermore, the project provides Dubai residents with developed natural spaces that contribute to improving quality of life and public health. This reinforces the concept of "Ecosystem Services" provided by nature for free to the community, such as air purification, local climate regulation, and providing a peaceful environment for recreation and learning.

The cooperation between the Authority and the Union involves two integrated tracks: One track focuses on strengthening the network of Dubai’s nature reserves. It begins with a comprehensive system-level assessment to establish a clear baseline for the status of the reserves, including habitat representation, ecological connectivity corridors, and resilience to climate change impacts. This includes assessing management effectiveness using globally approved tools and comparing them against IUCN Green List standards. The assessment is complemented by an extensive workshop with government agencies, local communities, the private sector, and NGOs to formulate a shared vision for the network's future.

The second track relies on the results of this scientific assessment to modernise the legislative framework for nature reserves. This framework is based on management pillars and governance principles approved by IUCN. It clarifies the role of the community, the sustainable use of reserves and resources, conservation mechanisms, and clear enforcement methods.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority manage eight nature reserves in the Emirate: Hatta Mountain Reserve, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Ghaf Nazwa Conservation Reserve, Jebel Nazwa Conservation Reserve, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Wohoosh Desert Conservation Reserve.