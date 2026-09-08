CBUAE issues commemorative coin marking contributions of UBF

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a commemorative silver coin marking the contributions of the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), and its longstanding role in supporting the development of the banking and financial sector in the country since its establishment in 1982.

The obverse side of the coin features the official logo of the UBF alongside the phrase “Since 1982,” accompanied by the inscription “UAE Banks Federation” in both Arabic and English.

The reverse side displays the nominal value of 100 dirhams, surrounded by the inscription “Central Bank of the UAE” in Arabic and English.

AbdulAziz Al-Ghurair, Chairman of UAE Banks Federation, said, “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to CBUAE for this gesture, which comes to underline our strong cooperation with CBUAE as well as reiterates the role played by UBF (the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks) in supporting the solid foundations of the banking sector and enhancing its contribution to UAE’s economic development. We remain committed to continuing the growth journey by supporting all efforts to strengthen UAE’s position as a leading financial and banking hub and advancing its strategic priorities.”

A total of 1,000 coins, each weighing 60 grams of silver, have been issued. The commemorative coins have been delivered to the UBF and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE or UBF.