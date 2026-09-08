CCI France UAE, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launch Voices of AI Business Forum 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- CCI France UAE will convene the second edition of Voices of AI: The UAE–France Business Forum on September 22nd, 2026 at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Jointly organised with knowledge partner Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and in collaboration with key ecosystem stakeholders including Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Team France Export: Business France, Bpifrance, French Embassy Regional Economic Department, La French Tech Abu Dhabi-Dubai and French Foreign Trade Advisors, the forum continues to strengthen its position as a premier platform connecting the French and Emirati AI ecosystems.

At a time when the UAE-France collaboration in artificial intelligence is entering a new phase of strategic acceleration – driven by growing infrastructure investments and industrial applications – Voices of AI will bring together policymakers, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs and technology leaders from across Europe and the Middle East to explore the evolving role of AI across business, industry and society.

The forum serves as a strategic bridge spanning the entire AI value chain, from research and academia to investment, entrepreneurship and industrial applications, while facilitating market entry opportunities for French startups and strengthening commercial ties within the UAE’s evolving AI landscape.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Agnès Lopez Cruz, Managing Director of CCI France UAE, said, “Building on the strong momentum of last year’s successful first edition, the Voices of AI Business Forum has rapidly established itself as a key platform for collaboration between France and the UAE. This second edition further strengthens our ambition to connect ecosystems, showcase excellence, and generate concrete business opportunities. By bringing together innovators, investors, and institutions from our two countries, we aim to foster strategic partnerships and contribute to a sustainable and globally competitive AI landscape.”

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, “The longstanding relationship between the UAE and France continues to create meaningful opportunities across education, research and innovation. Through Voices of AI, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is proud to support dialogue between leading voices in artificial intelligence across academia, industry, government and investment, as part of the university’s wider Year of AI agenda. The forum aims to strengthen UAE-France collaboration around AI infrastructure and innovation and the responsible development of technologies shaping the future of industries and societies.”

The programme is framed around the key theme that “if data is the new oil, Artificial Intelligence is the engine,” reflecting the growing role of AI in transforming data into actionable intelligence, economic value and social impact while reshaping industries and redefining economic growth across sectors. Discussions will span sovereign AI and data protection, healthcare and precision medicine, energy and infrastructure, retail, luxury and agentic commerce and digital humanities in shaping the future of AI innovation.

More than 300 high-level attendees from across government, academia, industry and investment sectors are expected to participate in the one-day event, with industry perspectives from leading organisations including Schneider Electric, Dassault Systèmes, Alcatel, L'Oréal, Chalhoub Group, Apgar and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

The agenda will feature plenary discussions, sector-focused sessions, startup pitch presentations, white paper insights exploring the future of AI collaboration and innovation, and the dedicated Innovation Village – an immersive showcase of AI-driven technologies and live solutions.