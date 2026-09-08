Russia introduces new tools to boost creative industries to 6% of GDP by 2030

MOSCOW, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia is introducing new financial and development tools to support its creative industries, which currently account for 4.2 percent of the country's GDP.

The sector's share of GDP is targeted to reach 6 percent by 2030, Anastasiya Zolotukhina, Director of the Department for Social Sphere and Non-Profit Sector Development at Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, said during a session at the Eastern Economic Forum 2026.

TV BRICS cited the Ministry of Economic Development as stating that the new tools include export mechanisms, endowment funds and digital financial assets (DFAs), which are also available to non-profit organisations operating in the creative industries.

The measures include improving the effectiveness of endowment funds by developing support services for specialised management organisations, removing restrictions on paid activities for other non-profit owners of endowments, and creating universal solutions for their operation, fundraising and promotion.

Digital financial assets represent another area of development for the creative sector. The DFA market exceeded US$19.6 billion last year, while regional practices in this field continue to develop.

Export development is also becoming an increasingly important area for creative industries. Organisations targeting international markets use a broader range of financial instruments, including letters of credit, factoring and advance payment insurance.