Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University celebrates graduation of 270 learners in its 16th Cohort

DUBAI, 8th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), HBMSU held a graduation ceremony celebrating 270 learners from its 16th cohort across its academic programmes.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.

The new cohort graduates at a time of rapid transformation in education and the workplace, driven by technological advancements and artificial intelligence. These developments underscore the importance of preparing talents who combine academic knowledge with future-ready skills and can continuously learn, adapt, innovate, and help shape the future.

Several senior officials and dignitaries, including Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of the University, members of the Board of Governors, academic and administrative leaders, faculty members, and the graduates’ families attended the graduation ceremony.

The 16th cohort included graduates from a broad range of academic programs offered by the University, in addition to its research and doctoral programs, reflecting the diversity of its academic ecosystem and role in preparing talents capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations shaping the labour market and the knowledge economy.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said, “Guided by the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the University continues to advance an innovative, future-focused educational model that places investment in people and the development of their capabilities at the heart of its priorities. The rapid changes taking place around the world, particularly the advances in artificial intelligence and progressing digital transformation, demand future generations to be equipped for what lies ahead. To build the knowledge economy and shape a sustainable future, tomorrow’s professionals must combine academic knowledge with future-ready skills, possess the agility and capacity for innovation, as well as have a strong commitment to lifelong learning.”

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg said, “The graduation of the 16th cohort embodies the outcome of an ambitious vision founded on the belief that building the future begins with empowering people through knowledge, skills, and values. It is an honour to attend this ceremony and share with our graduates and their families the joy of an achievement that marks the beginning of a new chapter of contribution, responsibility, and active participation in the UAE’s comprehensive development journey.”

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar affirmed that the graduation of the 16th cohort marks the beginning of a new chapter in the graduates’ journeys. He said, “In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping education and work, graduation no longer marks the end of learning. Similarly, the role of a university is no longer limited to transferring knowledge or awarding qualifications. Our responsibility today is to prepare individuals who can continue learning, adapt to transformation, use technology responsibly, and turn what they learn into value and impact.”